US imposes new sanctions on Iran's metal industry

The US on Friday furthered its pressure on Tehran as Washington imposed fresh sanctions on Iranian entities and individuals in the final days of Donald Trump's presidency.

"We have warned the industry that those who do business with [Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines] IRISL, its subsidiaries, and other Iranian shipping entities, risk sanctions. Today, we are sanctioning seven entities and two individuals for such conduct," Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement, Anadolu Agency reported.

IRISL was sanctioned by Washington in June while the US claimed that the line was a "preferred shipping line for Iranian proliferators and procurement agents."

The entities that sanctioned include Iran Freedom and Counter-Proliferation Act, the PRC-based Jiangyin Mascot Special Steel Co., LTD Iran Transfo Company and Zangan Distribution Transformer Company, UAE-based Accenture Building Materials, Iran’s Mobarakeh Steel Company, and the IRISL subsidiary Sapid Shipping pursuant.

Department also designated Mohammad Reza Modarres Khiabani, the chief executive officer of IRISL, and Hamidreza Azimian, the chief executive officer of Mobarakeh Steel Company.

Earlier on Friday, the US announced new sanctions on Iran's Marine Industries Organization, Aerospace Industries Organization, and the Iran Aviation Industries Organization.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo made the announcement, claiming that the sanctioned organizations had a role in manufacturing lethal military equipment for Iran’s military and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

He claimed each of the entities was manufacturing lethal military equipment, including attack boats, missiles, and combat drones.

The fresh sanctions come only five days before the hawkish Trump administration will transfer power to President-elect Joe Biden.

