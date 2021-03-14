S Arabia resorts to inhumane methods for torturing prisoners

To increase pressures against political prisoners in this country, Saudi officials have recently resorted to new and inhumane, methods of torturing political prisoners in the country, Al-Quds Al-Arabi reported.

According to the report, the daily stated that Saudi Arabia has adopted special and new methods for punishing political prisoners and it can be said that it has invented these methods.

Saudi Arabia's new methods of torturing political prisoners and detainees of freedom of expression are inhumane and in conflict with all human rights principles and laws, the daily added.

One of Saudi Arabia's methods is to place criminal prisoners in solitary confinement of political prisoners so that they can be harassed by criminals.

More than 30 inmates at Saudi Arabia's Al-Hair prison, including human rights activist Mohammed al-Qahtani, are currently on hunger strike to protest their poor living conditions. The plight of political prisoners and human rights activists in Saudi prisons comes as the international community has remained silent about Riyadh's actions.

