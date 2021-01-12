Rouhani congratulates Kyrgyzstan's new President

In an official message, forwarded on Tuesday, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani congratulated Sadyr Japarov for being elected as Kyrgyzstan's new President.

Rouhani expressed hope that given the excellent cooperation between the two countries, Iran and Kyrgyzstan would use their economic potential as much as possible to expand bilateral relations.

"I sincerely congratulate you on the successful conduct of the elections in your country and the election of His Excellency as President of Kyrgyzstan," the message read.

"I hope that your country will accelerate the stages of development, progress and public welfare during your presidency and given the excellent cooperation between the two countries, Iran and Kyrgyzstan would use their economic potential as much as possible to expand bilateral relations," it added.

The Iranian president also wished Kyrgyzstan's new President health and success and Kyrgyzstan's nation felicity and prosperity.

Sadyr Japarov has won a landslide victory in Kyrgyzstan’s presidential election, with early results on Sunday suggesting he garnered almost 80 per cent of the vote.

