Man killed after entering perimeter of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago

A man in his early 20s was shot and killed early Sunday morning after an "unauthorized entry" into the secure perimeter at President Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, the U.S. Secret Service said, according to local US media.

The Secret Service said in a statement that the incident occurred Sunday around 1:30 a.m. Secret Service agents and a deputy from the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office confronted the man, who was carrying what appeared to be a shotgun and a fuel can. Shots were fired at the individual, the Secret Service said, and the individual was pronounced deceased.

The Secret Service noted that no protectees were present at the location during the incident. The president remained in Washington this weekend.

The incident is under investigation by the FBI, Secret Service and Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. Officials will hold a news conference on the incident Sunday morning.

MNA