President Pezeshkian receives Iranian Paralympic athletes

TEHRAN, Feb. 22 (MNA) – Masoud Pezeshkian, President of Iran, received and lauded 489 Paralympic and Deaflympic athletes during a ceremony held on Saturday in Tehran’s Summit Hall.

For the first time, a separate ceremony was organized to recognize athletes from Paralympic, visually impaired, and deaf sports disciplines.

The event was also attended by Ahmad Donyamali, Minister of Sports and Youth, and Ghafour Karegari, President of the National Paralympic Committee.

A total of 489 champions and medalists from para sports, blind and visually impaired sports, and deaf sports were recognized. These athletes secured medals for Iran in international competitions over the past year.

The ceremony marked the first dedicated event specifically organized to honor medalists from para and disability sports disciplines.

