Tehran-Moscow coop. ‘progressing’: Envoy

Kazem Jalali pointed to the visit of Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh to Moscow and said, “Despite oppressive US sanctions, economic cooperation between the two countries of Iran and Russia is advancing.”

In a tweet on Sun., Jalali wrote, “Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh arrived in Moscow on Dec. 20 at the head of a delegation to meet with high-ranking Russian officials and discuss the latest situation of cooperation between Iran and Russia in the field of energy and outlook for the global markets.”

Cooperation and consultation of Islamic Republic of Iran as one of the founders of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and Russian Federation as one of the largest producers of crude oil and a member of OPEC Plus is important and necessary to shape constructive and stabilizing currents in the volatile and turbulent energy market in the world as affected by the unjust and unilateral US sanctions and coronavirus global pandemic, he tweeted.

Despite tough US sanctions, economic cooperation between Iran and Russia is progressing, Jalali reiterated.

Iranian Oil Minister, who arrived in Moscow on Dec. 21 at the head of a delegation to meet with high-ranking Russian officials, is scheduled to meet with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak and Russian Energy Minister Nikolai Shulginov on Dec. 21.

As a member of OPEC Plus, Russia has an important share in the oil market, so, good relations between the two countries of Iran and Russia can be effective in booming Iranian oil market.

