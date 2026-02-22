  1. World
Another Tejas jet crashes in India during training fllight

TEHRAN, Feb. 22 (MNA) – India has suffered another loss of its Tejas fighter aircraft, which crashed during a training flight, raising concerns about the safety of the fleet.

According to Indian media reports, the Tejas jet went down at an airbase, but the pilot survived after ejecting safely.

Following the incident, the Indian Air Force decided to conduct a thorough review of all Tejas aircraft. Currently, the Indian Air Force operates 32 Tejas Mk-1 jets.

It is worth noting that the recent jet crash marks the third Tejas crash in two years. The first occurred in 2024 in Rajasthan, while the second happened last year during the Dubai Airshow when the aircraft was grounded.

