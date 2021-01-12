Khaji, Pedersen express concern over ISIL activities in Syria

Iranian Foreign Minister's Senior Assistant for Special Political Affairs and UN Special Envoy for Syria expressed concern over the escalation of ISIL activities in Syria.

Iran sympathizes with Indonesian government, nation

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman offered his sympathy for the Indonesian government and nation over the plane crash incident in the country.

Exciting Tehran Derby ends with 2-2 draw (+highlights)

The match between two archrivals Iranian football, Esteghlal and Persepolis, in the Iranian Professional League, finished 2-2 on Monday.

Iran progressing “quite rapidly” in 20% enrichment: Grossi

Stating that Iran is progressing “quite rapidly” in 20% enrichment, IAEA chief said that based on estimations it would be able to reach about 10 kilograms a month at its facility in Fordow.

IRGC, Army naval forces on full alert in Persian Gulf waters

Iranian naval forces are on full alert and in complete control of the Persian Gulf waters and the Sea of Oman against any external provocations, the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps Navy said.

Iraq 1st exports target of Iran among neighbors

Director-General of Iran's Trade Promotion Organization's Office of Arabian and African Countries said Iraq ranks first among neighboring export target destinations for Iranian products.

AEOI implementing Parliament's nuclear motion

Spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) said that the organization technically implements the law on Strategic Counteractive Plan for Lifting Sanctions.

192 Iranian cities turn blue Covid-19 condition

According to the latest figures released by the Iranian Health Ministry, the declining trend of COVID-19 infections and deaths is continuing and by Mon. 192 cities have turned into Covid-19 blue condition.

Iran to import 2mn vaccines from India, China & Russia

President of the Medical Council of Iran announced that the country will import two million Covid-19 vaccines from India, China, and Russia by late March 2021.

