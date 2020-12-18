Tehran-Moscow relations very important, strategic

Kazem Jalali told Sputnik that the relations between Moscow and Tehran are strategic, and the financial system between the two countries has been activated and is on track to reduce its dependence on the dollar.

He noted that some are trying to portray these relations as non-strategic and based on several agreements signed between the two sides, but it should be emphasized that these agreements are very important and the relations between Moscow and Tehran are improving day by day.

"We are discussing and consulting on various issues, including important political and international ones," Jalali said, "We consult regularly, work closely together and support each other."

He pointed out that both Iran and Russia are the targets of US sanctions and stressed that in this regard, the dependence on the dollar in relations between the two countries should be reduced.

He added that a financial system between the two countries has been established and is on the right track.

"Currently, about 40 percent of trade between Tehran and Moscow is done via national currencies, which means that we have made a progress," he said.

"We do the job without slogans and away from media propaganda," the ambassador added.

