Transregional forces seeking to disturb PG security

The Persian Gulf is in complete security and transregional forces seek to disturb the security of the region, said Rear Admiral Ali Reza Tangsiri.

"Today, we have complete control and aristocracy over the entire Persian Gulf, " he added.

"We have a complete aristocracy in terms of manpower in the region, in addition to the intelligence monitoring with radars and electronic and electro-optical systems," he said.

Tangsiri highlighted, "The United States must leave the Persian Gulf region and there is no other way but to evacuate the region," adding, "The Persian Gulf belongs to Iran and the countries south of the Persian Gulf."

