Khaji, Pedersen express concern over ISIL activities in Syria

Iranian Foreign Minister's Senior Assistant for Special Political Affairs Ali-Asghar Khaji held a phone talk with UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir O. Pedersen on Monday.

Both sides discussed the latest developments in Syria, including the forthcoming meeting of the Syrian Constitutional Committee, the Astana Peace Process, as well as the escalation of ISIL terrorists in Syria.

According to the agreement of the Syrian parties, the fifth round of meetings of the Constitutional Committee is scheduled to be held in Geneva in late January next year.

Pedersen and Khaji also expressed concern about the recent escalation of the activities of terrorist groups, especially ISIL, in Syria and stressed the need to continue the fight against terrorism.

