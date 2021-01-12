Headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Jan. 12

Aftab:

Iran worried about Taq Kasra

Hidden figure behind JCPOA talks to become CIA chief

CBI Chief: Koreans seem to be serious about unfreezing Iran’s assets

Ebtekar:

South Korea obliged to pay Iran’s debt: FM spokesman

Ettela’at:

Pentagon warns of unrest in remaining days to inauguration

Zanganeh points to establishment of new capacities for exporting oil under sanctions

Iran:

Foreign Ministry Spokesman says IAEA inspectors will not be expelled

Tehran-Seoul discuss unfreezing Iranian assets

Iran to import two million COVID vaccines before Nowruz: official

Javan:

Inauguration under shadow of weapons

Jomhuri Eslami:

Iran’s increased pressure on South Korea for clearing frozen debts

Donyay’e Eghtesad:

JCPOA diplomat to head CIA

Kayhan:

Central Bank of Iran: South Korea promised to clear debts to Iran

Pentagon on alert to confront unrest on inauguration day

American troops say still experiencing anxiety of Ain Asad attack

Iran should not be turned into a laboratory for testing UK, US vaccines

