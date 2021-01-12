Headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Jan. 12

Aftab:
Iran worried about Taq Kasra
Hidden figure behind JCPOA talks to become CIA chief
CBI Chief: Koreans seem to be serious about unfreezing Iran’s assets
Ebtekar:
South Korea obliged to pay Iran’s debt: FM spokesman
Ettela’at:
Pentagon warns of unrest in remaining days to inauguration
Zanganeh points to establishment of new capacities for exporting oil under sanctions
Iran:
Foreign Ministry Spokesman says IAEA inspectors will not be expelled
Tehran-Seoul discuss unfreezing Iranian assets
Iran to import two million COVID vaccines before Nowruz: official
Javan:
Inauguration under shadow of weapons
Jomhuri Eslami:
Iran’s increased pressure on South Korea for clearing frozen debts
Donyay’e Eghtesad:
JCPOA diplomat to head CIA
Kayhan:
Central Bank of Iran: South Korea promised to clear debts to Iran
Pentagon on alert to confront unrest on inauguration day
American troops say still experiencing anxiety of Ain Asad attack
Iran should not be turned into a laboratory for testing UK, US vaccines
