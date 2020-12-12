Iran, Brazil to accelerate, facilitate plant products trade

The agreement was signed in the 2nd Advisory Committee of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Brazil.

According to Keikhosrow Changalvaee, the head of Iran Plant Protection Organization, the two sides can now cooperate on plant quarantine and inspection and enjoy the improvement of mutual plant products transactions.

He hoped that by signing this document, the development of trade in bilateral plant products will be accelerated and facilitated, in line with national and international plant quarantine rules and regulations.

The Second Advisory Committee of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Brazil was held virtually and was participated by Iran's Deputy Minister of Agriculture Minister, the Head of the Agricultural Research Education And Extention Organization, Advisor to the Minister and Head of Iran Plant Protection Organization and some other Iranian officials.

HJ/5093750