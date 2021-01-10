Turkey building new base in Iraq's Duhok

An Iraqi security source said Sunday that Turkish forces in the Iraqi Kurdistan region are building a new military base near Sahila road in Duhok province.

In an interview with Al-Maalomah, the source said that the purpose of the base is to develop Turkish influence in an area near the Syrian-Iraqi border, adjacent to the provinces of Nineveh and Sinjar.

According to the source, the new base is located on a road connecting other bases in Duhok province and along the border with Turkey, and houses hundreds of troops and military equipment.

Turkish forces have several bases in Iraqi Kurdistan, especially in Duhok, and carry out operations from time to time that have so far killed and injured a number of civilians.

ZZ/FNA13991021000546