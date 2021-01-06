Martyr Soleimani belongs to world’s freedom-seeking nations

While expressing solidarity with the Iranian nation on the 1st anniversary of martyrdom of Iran’s top commander Lt. Gen. Soleimani, some Spanish elites and university professors stated that martyr Soleimani is not just an Iranian martyr as he belongs to all freedom-seeking nations and movements in the world.

Carlos Paz and Mohsen Bilal, two Spanish media activists attended the Cultural Advisory Office of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Madrid and submitted a collective statement of elites and professors of Spanish universities to the Cultural Attaché of Iranian Embassy to Madrid to express solidarity with the Iranian nation.

This statement, which has been prepared online, contains an open letter, signed by various groups active in Spain and some elites and university professors, addressed to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, and the Iranian government and people.

In this statement, they pointed to the key and outstanding role of former Iran’s IRGC Quds Force Commander Martyr Lt. Gen. Soleimani in the fight against terrorism.

Not only martyr Soleimani was a model in the fight against terrorism and occupation during his lifetime, but also he was the inspiration for resistance movements in the region and world. From this perspective, we believe that Martyr Soleimani is a culture and a School, notes the statement.

Martyr Gen. Soleimani is a martyr on the path of truth and therefore will always be a symbol of justice and freedom worldwide, the statement is read.

