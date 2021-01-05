Attacking distant targets main goal of drone combat exercise

Speaking on the sidelines of holding the first large-scale Army’s drone combat exercise on Tue., Admiral Seyyed Mahmoud Mousavi reiterated that attacking distant targets and offensive move against fixed and mobile targets on land, air and sea are the main objectives of the drill.

Relying upon the assistance of the Almighty God, suitable features have been provided in Army’s drones that can be used successfully to launch drone attacks at high altitudes using sophisticated missile and shooting system, he added.

Emphasizing the ineffectiveness of enemy's oppressive and cruel sanctions as well as restrictions in the field of import and export of defense equipment, Mousavi added, “The ability, talents and commitment of experienced specialists have enabled the Army Force of the Islamic Republic of Iran to equip the latest surface-to-air missiles as well as smart and pinpointing bombs on drones, making it possible to destroy fixed and mobile targets on land and at sea.”

He went on to say that installation and use of electronic warfare systems in military drones has made it easy for these drones to pass through radar systems and attack targets at long distances with the least possible error.

Iran launched exercises featuring a wide array of domestically-produced drones on Tuesday.

MA/IRN84175278