New fighter jets to join Iran Army underground bases

Addressing the unveiling ceremony of Iran's Army's new underground air base named "Eagle-44", Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi said, "The great nation of Iran must know that the armed forces, especially Iran's army, will make any necessary effort to defend the Iranians successfully."

Miscalculation is one of the reasons behind the occurrence of unfortunate events by arrogant and aggressive countries in the world, Mousavi further said.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Mousavi spoke about Iran's defense achievements in international arenas, stressing, "Iran's armed forces have proven to the world that they are powerful enough to do great things in different fields under all the threats and sanctions."

"Based on threats and type of missions, our equipment has been upgraded from tactical to strategic," he said, adding that the Army's underground bases will be equipped with new fighter jets in the future.

