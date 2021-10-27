  1. Politics
Oct 27, 2021, 1:50 PM

Tactical exercise of Basij's Fatehin Special Unit kicks off

Tactical exercise of Basij's Fatehin Special Unit kicks off

TEHRAN, Oct. 27 (MNA) – The military exercise of the Fatehin (Conquerors) Special Unit of Iran’s Basij Force was kicked off on Wednesday morning with the presence of 1000 Special Personnel of this unit.

This tactical exercise will be held in an area of ​​322 square kilometers for three days with the presence of 1000 Special Personnel of this unit, the commander of the Fatehin Special Unit said.

According to Seyed Mahmoud Hashemi, combat battalions,  night operations, ambush, and counter-ambush techniques, and shooting with specialized weapons are part of this tactical exercise, 

Practicing operations against terrorist groups and takfiri groups, as well as improving the combat readiness of the Special Personnel of Fatehin Special Unit are among the objectives of this tactical exercise.

RHM/FNA14000805000174

News Code 180099
Marzieh Rahmani
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/180099/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 7 + 5 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News