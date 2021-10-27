Tactical exercise of Basij's Fatehin Special Unit kicks off

This tactical exercise will be held in an area of ​​322 square kilometers for three days with the presence of 1000 Special Personnel of this unit, the commander of the Fatehin Special Unit said.

According to Seyed Mahmoud Hashemi, combat battalions, night operations, ambush, and counter-ambush techniques, and shooting with specialized weapons are part of this tactical exercise,

Practicing operations against terrorist groups and takfiri groups, as well as improving the combat readiness of the Special Personnel of Fatehin Special Unit are among the objectives of this tactical exercise.

RHM/FNA14000805000174