S Korean delegation in Iran to talk on frozen resources

Saeed Khatibzadeh broke the news on Thu. and stated that a part of South Korea’s Deputy Foreign Ministry delegation has arrived in Tehran to negotiate on Iran’s financial resources.

The main agenda of the talks is how to access Iran's financial resources in Korea, Khatibzadeh reiterated.

Regarding the delegation from Korea that is said to have arrived in Tehran and is the guest of South Korean ambassador, he said that the delegation that has arrived in Iran is part of the delegation of the Deputy Foreign Ministry of South Korea, which is scheduled to visit Tehran on Sunday.

The delegation's trip was agreed upon before the seizure of the offending Korean ship, and its main agenda is to discuss how to access Iran's financial resources in Korea, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Khatibzadeh added.

MA/5116681