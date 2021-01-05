Start of 20% enrichment to restore Iran's strong position

In a tweet on Tuesday, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf wrote, "The start of 20% uranium enrichment will restore Iran's strong position in the face of lawbreakers and will make law-breaking costly."

"The time of non-commitment is over," he wrote, adding, "Breaking the oppressive sanctions by producing power and neutralizing the sanctions is the country's agenda."

In a brief talk with Mehr News Agency on Monday, Ali Rabiei pointed to Iran’s counteractive plan to enrich uranium to up to 20% purity, saying that the gas injection process into centrifuges started “hours ago” following President Hassan Rouhani’s recent order on the implementation of the plan.

Stating that Iran has produced 20% enriched uranium in 12 hours, Spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Behrouz Kamalvandi said the country can easily achieve higher enrichment rates.

