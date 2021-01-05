Tehran ahead of Tel Aviv in missile production: Ex-Zionist PM

Al-Mayadeen quoted the Zionist regime's media as saying that the former Zionist regime Prime Minister Ehud Barak regarding Iran, "The Iranians are ahead of us in missile production, uranium enrichment and domination in Syria."

This is while Zionists' Netanyahu in his latest baseless claims said that Iran's resumption of 20% uranium enrichment is aimed at developing nuclear weapons.

As announced on Monday, Iran has started the process of producing uranium with 20% enrichment at the Fordow facility.

Ali Rabiei pointed to Iran’s counteractive plan to enrich uranium to up to 20% purity, saying that the gas injection process into centrifuges started “hours ago” following President Hassan Rouhani’s recent order on the implementation of the plan.

The Iranian parliament approved a bill in December aimed at the lifting of sanctions after the failure of JCPOA’s European parties to fulfil commitments and in wake of the assassination of an Iranian scientist.

