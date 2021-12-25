Kremlin expects US replies to security guarantee proposals

The Kremlin official stated that the United States and its allies were taking "very unfriendly actions" towards Russia, TASS reported.

"They have been conducting very unequivocal exercises near our borders. Their reconnaissance planes have been making flights and naval ships conducting maneuvers, and so on and so forth," Peskov said.

"All this evokes Moscow’s serious concern and forces us to take certain measures to guarantee our own security", he added.

"In order to discuss de-escalation issues, we expect to receive from our opponents in Washington clear answers to our questions and to our proposals that were formulated in the drafts of the well-known treaty and well-known agreement," Peskov said.

While commenting on US officials’ claims about a Russian military buildup on the border with Ukraine, Peskov said, "Whatever Russia might be doing with its forces, it is doing this in its own territory. In this respect, we can hardly agree with somebody challenging this sovereign right of ours."

Peskov said that Russia was taking certain actions "to relocate and redeploy its armed forces within its territory against a backdrop of very unfriendly actions by NATO opponents, the United States, and various European countries."

Asked how a compromise might be achieved in a situation like this, Peskov called for waiting for the United States to make an answer first.

JB/PR