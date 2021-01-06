Rouhani urges Biden to compensate for US’ past mistakes

“We will welcome any move by the other side [the US] to surrender to the rule of law,” Rouhani said during the Cabinet session on Wednesday.

Addressing the next US administration, he said, “If you fulfill all your commitments, we will likewise return to full compliance to our commitments; if not, we will never give in [to your pressures].”

On May 8, 2018, US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from the international agreement and announced the return of nuclear sanctions, in violation of Washington's commitments under the JCPOA. But despite using sanctions and other pressure, Trump has been unable to lure Iran into negotiating a new deal.

Trump's move has drawn widespread domestic and international condemnation.

In response to the US moves and the failure of the Europeans to shield trade with Tehran, Iran started to gradually reduce its commitments under the JCPOA after giving the remaining parties to the deal a whole year to compensate for the damage it suffered from Trump’s withdrawal.

In its latest move, Iran started the process to enrich uranium to 20 percent purity at its Fordow nuclear facility earlier this week.

But Tehran maintains that such steps will be reversed upon full implementation of JCPOA commitments by all.

