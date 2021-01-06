Trump says will win election if Mike Pence comes to help

In a tweet on Wed., Trump wrote, “If Vice President @Mike_Pence comes through for us, we will win the Presidency.”

“Many States want to decertify the mistake they made in certifying incorrect & even fraudulent numbers in a process NOT approved by their State Legislatures (which it must be). Mike can send it back!” Trump said.

In his latest bid, President Trump termed the influential role of Mike Pence to gain victory in US 2020 Presidential Election.

The New York Times reported earlier on Tuesday that Pence told Trump at a luncheon that he did not think he would have the power to prevent Biden from being confirmed as the next president in Congress.

However, the Hill reported that Pence did not in fact have that power and that his role as chairman of tonight's joint congressional hearing was purely ceremonial.

Some Republicans in Congress intend to challenge the results of the US presidential race in some states in tonight's congressional session, but in any case, this action will have no role in changing the final results of the US presidential election and Biden will eventually be confirmed as the next US president and he will enter the White House in the next two weeks, January 20, as the new President of the United States.

