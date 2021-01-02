Rouhani urges Iranians to be careful about UK Covid-19

Rouhani appreciated the Iranian people for their attempt to observe health protocols amid holding ceremonies on the occasion of the anniversary of the martyrdom of Hazrat Fatimah Zahra (SA) and the first martyrdom anniversary of Lt. Gen. Qasem Soleimani in recent days.

Emphasizing that Iran had good success in containing the first and second waves of coronavirus, he said that the country has succeeded in containing the spread of the third wave of the coronavirus faster than what people expected, adding that the whole country instead of four cities are experiencing an appropriate situation in terms of the coronavirus spread.

Stating that the role of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution in the success of this work should always be considered, Rouhnai highlighted that Leader has always stressed the need for respecting health protocols based on religious and legal considerations.

The President also advised people to observe all protocols when they are at family gatherings or using public transportation vehicles.

He also urged Iranian people to be careful about the UK Covid-19 variant, saying, "If we do not observe the health protocols firmly, we will face a big problem that is very difficult to control again, so we must be very careful."

ZZ/5110536