Jan 9, 2021, 5:09 PM

Iran, Afghanistan to hold 14th joint exhibition in Kabul

TEHRAN, Jan. 09 (MNA) – Iran and Afghanistan are set to hold the 14th edition of joint specialized exhibition next month.

Deputy Minister of Industries and the head of Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPO) Hamid Zadboum made the announcement on Saturday, saying that Iran-Afghanistan specialized exhibition will be held in Kabul on February 9-12.

The TPO chief referred to Iran’s $3-billion annual exports to Afghanistan and said the country envisages to increase the figure to %5 billion by March 2022.

He said efforts are underway to compensate for the losses inflicted by the coronavirus in the past year and reach the economic plans in trades with the neighboring countries.

