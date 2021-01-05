Iran, Pakistan to open third border crossing soon

Mahmoud Kheyrati, the deputy commander of the Jakigour border regiment, said on Tuesday that the ‘Pishin’ border crossing, located in Sarbaz County in Iran’s southeastern Sistan and Baluchestan province will be opened in the coming weeks to help boost the economic exchanges with Pakistan.

Referring to a visit by the Ministry of Roads and Urban Development officials to the region, Kheyrati said the conditions of the crossing, including the necessary infrastructures, have been reviewed to put the Pishin crossing into operation soon.

Reportedly, the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration has set up a customs office there to regulate border trade between Iran and Pakistan.

There are currently two border crossings, namely the Rimdan-Gabd and Mirjaveh-Taftan, operational between the Iranian and Pakistani borders.

MR/5114541