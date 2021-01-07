Headlines of Iranian Persian dailies on January 7

Aftab
Iran’s message to US with 20% uranium enrichment
Ebtekar
A South Korean delegation to visit Iran for talks on seized tanker
Government insists on hearing culprits of Ukrainian plane crash: Rouhani
Democrats’ victory and last-ditch effort of Trump in 2020 US Presidential Election
US adventurism, main cause of Ukrainian plane crash: IRGC statement
Ettela’at
Iran launches large-scale drone combat drill successfully
Iran pens letter to IAEA on secret program of Zionist regime’s nuclear activities
Government persists in bringing perpetrators of Ukrainian plane crash into justice: Pres. Rouhani
Iran
Development of Makran coasts, at top of government’s agenda: Vice President
Iran’s Defense Minister Hatami sends messages to counterparts in 60 countries
Jomhouri Eslami
World Bank says Iran’s economy to be improved next year
Iraqi PM al-Kadhimi: Over half of US forces to leave Iraq in coming days
Iran calls on IAEA to investigate Zionist regime’s secret nuclear activities
Donya-e-Eqtesad
Domino of Trump’s failure in US 2020 Presidential Election
Kayhan
Martyr Gen. Soleimani foiled US policies in region
Biden and Trump supporters clash severely
US cannot bring Iranians into their knees with sanctions and economic war: Pres. Rouhani
Increasing range of Army suicide drone by 4,000km
Final victory of Axis of Resistance to be a greatest gift to Martyr Gen. Soleimani
