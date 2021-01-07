Headlines of Iranian Persian dailies on January 7

Aftab

Iran’s message to US with 20% uranium enrichment

Ebtekar

A South Korean delegation to visit Iran for talks on seized tanker

Government insists on hearing culprits of Ukrainian plane crash: Rouhani

Democrats’ victory and last-ditch effort of Trump in 2020 US Presidential Election

US adventurism, main cause of Ukrainian plane crash: IRGC statement

Ettela’at

Iran launches large-scale drone combat drill successfully

Iran pens letter to IAEA on secret program of Zionist regime’s nuclear activities

Government persists in bringing perpetrators of Ukrainian plane crash into justice: Pres. Rouhani

Iran

Development of Makran coasts, at top of government’s agenda: Vice President

Iran’s Defense Minister Hatami sends messages to counterparts in 60 countries

Jomhouri Eslami

World Bank says Iran’s economy to be improved next year

Iraqi PM al-Kadhimi: Over half of US forces to leave Iraq in coming days

Iran calls on IAEA to investigate Zionist regime’s secret nuclear activities

Donya-e-Eqtesad

Domino of Trump’s failure in US 2020 Presidential Election

Kayhan

Martyr Gen. Soleimani foiled US policies in region

Biden and Trump supporters clash severely

US cannot bring Iranians into their knees with sanctions and economic war: Pres. Rouhani

Increasing range of Army suicide drone by 4,000km

Final victory of Axis of Resistance to be a greatest gift to Martyr Gen. Soleimani

