Jul 20, 2022, 5:10 PM

Prominent Hamas figure arrested by Zionsits in West Bank

TEHRAN, Jul. 20 (MNA) – Zionist regime raided the Palestinian city of Dura in West Bank on Wednesday morning and arrested one of the most prominent figures of the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas).

On Wednesday morning, the occupying forces of the Zionist regime raided the Palestinian city of Dura located eleven kilometers southwest of Hebron, in the southern West Bank.

Palestinian sources announced that the Zionists arrested one of the leaders of Hamas, in Hebron during this attack.

The occupiers arrested Sheikh Nayef al Rajoub who is regarded as one of the most prominent social and religious figures in Hebron.

In a similar development, Zionist troops attacked the Huwara area located in the Nablus Governorate of the northern West Bank.

Palestinian sources also reported that a Palestinian youth was wounded in a clash with Zionist forces in the Dheisheh, a Palestinian refugee camp located just south of Bethlehem in the West Bank. 

In recent days, after Joe Biden's visit to the occupied territories, the forces of the occupying regime have increased their strict security measures in the West Bank.

