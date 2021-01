TEHRAN, Jan. 03( MNA) – Hundreds of thousands of people held a massive rally in the Iraqi capital Baghdad on Sunday, on the first anniversary of the assassination of the Iranian and Iraqi anti-terror commanders.

US terrorists assassinated IRGC Quds Force Commander Lt. General Soleimani and PMU Deputy Commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis along with their companions, by targeting their vehicles outside the Baghdad airport on January 3, 2020