Four terrorists killed in Algeria

These individuals were killed in a counter-terrorism operation and a search for terrorists near the Muslim town of Tipaza, 90 km west of Algiers.

The Algerian army also announced the continuation of operations and killing of two soldiers named Saad al-Din Mubaraki and Abdul Haq Qayed Eishoush.

During the operation, four weapons were seized from terrorists.

Recently, media outlets of African countries have published news and reports about activities of terrorist elements in North Africa, as the elements of this terrorist group are moving to North Africa following the defeat of ISIL terrorist group in Syria and Iraq.

