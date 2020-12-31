'Fear of revenge not leaving US alone'

“Fear of revenge will not leave alone the Americans, Zionists, and those that had accompanied them [in assassinating Soleimani],” General Seyyed Abdolrahim Mousavi said on Thursday in an interview with Army’s press service.

“They are aware that the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Leader are serious and will fulfill their promise,” he added.

The former commander of IRGC Quds Force Lt. Gen. Qasem Soleimani and deputy Iraqi PMU Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis were assassinated on Jan. 3, 2020, in Iraq’s Baghdad Airport by US terrorist forces. Tehran strongly condemned the assassination, vowing ‘harsh revenge’ on perpetrators of the crime.

There are no individuals in America or in the Zionist regime whose blood would compensate the blood of martyr Soleimani, highlighted the commander.

The Major General stressed that the revenge for Soleimani is the expulsion of American forces from the region. “They should know that the era of domination is over and this is part of the revenge that we are talking about.”

