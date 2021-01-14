Sacred Defense Intl.-Legal Claims Conf. Policy-Making Council

TEHRAN, Jan. 14 (MNA)–Meeting of Policy-Making Council of Sacred Defense International-Legal Claims was held in Tehran on Wed. in presence of Chief of Staff of Iran's Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Bagheri, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

The meeting also was attended by the Chairman of Sacred Defense Sciences Research Center Major General Seyyed Yayha Safavi, Iran Chief Commander Seyyed Abdolrahim Mousavi and a number of senior commanders of the Armed Forces.