Headlines of Iranian Persian dailies on Dec. 31

Aftab
Iran allocates $150,000 worth of compensation for each victim of Ukrainian flight
Attack and denial of attack, Taliban new strategy
Ebtekar
Iran’s blocked assets in Iraq to be used for buying COVID-19 vaccine
Ettela’at
Martyr Gen. Soleimani is a national hero, source of pride for all Muslims: Rouhani
Culprits of Gen. Soleimani’s terror to be held accountable: Judiciary Chief
Iran
Taking revenge for the assassination of Gen. Soleimani, Iran’s inalienable right: Rouhani
Javan
Iran surprised world by producing COVID-19 vaccine
Widespread media coverage of Iran’s COVID-19 vaccine production
Jomhouri Eslami
Martyr Gen. Soleimani became an eternal hero: Rouhani
German FM welcomes stance of US President-Elect Biden over JCPOA
Explosions in Yemen’s Airport of Aden with arrival of new government of ousted Mansour Hadi
Disclosure of stealing appliances in Dubai’s hotels by Israeli tourists
Khorasan
Martyr Gen. Soleimani, a National Hero
Martyr Gen. Soleimani is both hero of Iranian people and Islamic Ummah: Leader
Donyay-e-Eqtesad
A powerful earthquake jolts Croatia on eve of New Christian Year
Shahrvand
Iran to buy COVID-19 vaccine using its foreign resources: Health minister
Kayhan
Assassins of Gen. Soleimani will be punished severely like Salman Rushdie
Vast media coverage of Iran’s production of COVID-19 vaccine despite US sanctions
MA
