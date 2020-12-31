Headlines of Iranian Persian dailies on Dec. 31

Aftab

Iran allocates $150,000 worth of compensation for each victim of Ukrainian flight

Attack and denial of attack, Taliban new strategy

Ebtekar

Iran’s blocked assets in Iraq to be used for buying COVID-19 vaccine

Ettela’at

Martyr Gen. Soleimani is a national hero, source of pride for all Muslims: Rouhani

Culprits of Gen. Soleimani’s terror to be held accountable: Judiciary Chief

Iran

Taking revenge for the assassination of Gen. Soleimani, Iran’s inalienable right: Rouhani

Javan

Iran surprised world by producing COVID-19 vaccine

Widespread media coverage of Iran’s COVID-19 vaccine production

Jomhouri Eslami

Martyr Gen. Soleimani became an eternal hero: Rouhani

German FM welcomes stance of US President-Elect Biden over JCPOA

Explosions in Yemen’s Airport of Aden with arrival of new government of ousted Mansour Hadi

Disclosure of stealing appliances in Dubai’s hotels by Israeli tourists

Khorasan

Martyr Gen. Soleimani, a National Hero

Martyr Gen. Soleimani is both hero of Iranian people and Islamic Ummah: Leader

Donyay-e-Eqtesad

A powerful earthquake jolts Croatia on eve of New Christian Year

Shahrvand

Iran to buy COVID-19 vaccine using its foreign resources: Health minister

Kayhan

Assassins of Gen. Soleimani will be punished severely like Salman Rushdie

Vast media coverage of Iran’s production of COVID-19 vaccine despite US sanctions

MA