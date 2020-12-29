Headlines of Iran's Persian-language dailies on Dec. 29

Aftab:

Pfizer donates 15k doses of COVID-19 vaccines to Iran

Ebtekar:

Iran’s message to US, Iraq: “We are not seeking tension”

Ettela’at:

Producing coronavirus vaccine in Iran with cooperation of a foreign country

Hezbollah Sec. Gen.: Americans pleaded to Haj Qassem for a safe exit from Iraq

Foreign Ministry Spokesman: “We have told America to stop adventurism”

Iran:

Trump responsible for crime of assassinating Gen. Soleimani: Nasrallah

Javan:

‘Murderers of Haj Qassem have also proposed assassinating me’: Nasrallah

Iraqi media: UK company complicit in assassinating Soleimani

Kayhan:

Hezbollah’s precision missiles doubled in past year: Nasrallah

Washington Post warns of ‘great danger’ for America on Jan. 6

MAH