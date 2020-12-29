Headlines of Iran's Persian-language dailies on Dec. 29

Aftab:
Pfizer donates 15k doses of COVID-19 vaccines to Iran
Ebtekar:
Iran’s message to US, Iraq: “We are not seeking tension”
Ettela’at:
Producing coronavirus vaccine in Iran with cooperation of a foreign country
Hezbollah Sec. Gen.: Americans pleaded to Haj Qassem for a safe exit from Iraq
Foreign Ministry Spokesman: “We have told America to stop adventurism”
Iran:
Trump responsible for crime of assassinating Gen. Soleimani: Nasrallah
Javan:
‘Murderers of Haj Qassem have also proposed assassinating me’: Nasrallah
Iraqi media: UK company complicit in assassinating Soleimani
Kayhan:
Hezbollah’s precision missiles doubled in past year: Nasrallah
Washington Post warns of ‘great danger’ for America on Jan. 6
MAH
Your Comment