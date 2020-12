Ebtekar:

Landing in US-Saudi relations?

Etemad:

Interior min.: Coronavirus vaccine scheduled to be provided in current month

Etela'at:

Sana'a warns Zionist regime for its adventures in Red Sea

Iran:

Tehran avalanche death toll reaches 12

Javan:

Iran ready to commemorate hero of Islamic Ummah

Kayhan:

Some 48 terrorists accused of assassination of Martyr Soleimani

Mardom Salari:

Iranian screenwriter, novelist Asghar Abdullahi passes away

ZZ/