Russian diplomat advises US to turn to diplomacy

I a tweet on Monday, Russia's Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov wrote, "If #sanctions are almost exhausted isn’t it high time to think about something more productive?"

"Diplomacy, for example? Better late than never," he added.

His tweet came as US National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien said that the US has little opportunity left to impose new sanctions against Russia and Iran, as there are already many of them.

“One of the problems that we have with both Iran and Russia is that we have so many sanctions against those countries that there's very little left for us to do so," he added.

“But we are looking at all possible deterrent measures that we can apply to these countries, as well as others, including China and some states not yet mentioned, that are trying to influence Americans on the voting issue," O'Brien claimed.

