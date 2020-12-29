Iran has made salient progresses in nanotechnology field

Speaking in a meeting of the Supreme Council of the Cultural Revolution on Tue., Rouhani submitted a comprehensive report on the development trend of nanotechnology in the country.

He pointed to the high and influential capabilities of the country in the field of nanotechnology and its applications in the sectors of industry, health and various technical knowhow including aerospace and defensive fields and added, “Not only has the Islamic Republic of Iran gained salient achievements in the field of science production and development of article in the field of nanotechnology but also it has achieved outstanding progress in implementing and turning it into the important industry and products.”

Rouhani referred to the sanctions imposed by enemies against the country especially in the field of imports and stated, “Sanctions created serious problems both in the fields of import and export especially nanotechnologies that are the result of efforts, technical knowhow and knowledge of young generation and Iranian scientists.”

Under the auspices of sublime instructions and recommendations of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, it is hoped that the country would overcome sanctions successfully, Rouhani emphasized.

He then emphasized the need for participation of the private sector in making investment in the field of nanotechnology and added, “Giant steps have been taken by Iranian scientists in the field of nanotechnology and it must be developed considerably.”

Turning to the key role of nanotechnology in the health sector especially during the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, Rouhani expressed his thanks to the unflinching efforts of domestic experts in meeting hygienic and sanitary demands of the country such as the production of face masks and ventilators.

