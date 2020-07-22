Iranian scientists obtain know-how to produce CQDs

According to a report by Iranian vice Presidency for Science and Technology on Tuesday, Ashkan Shamali, CEO of a knowledge-based firm in the field of chemistry, announced that “Carbon-based quantum dots are one of the materials used in various products which are currently offered by the company to some domestic consumers such as Universities, research centers, and scientific institutions at a price of about 4 million Rials (nearly $20 USD) per gram.

“This material was imported from countries such as Germany and France at a price of 20 million Rials (nearly $100 USD) per gram, but the localization of this product reduced its price by about 80%”, he said adding that “a quantum-based disinfectant which is produced by nanomaterials at a quarter of the price of alcohol is another product of this knowledge-based firm."

According to this official, the disinfectant has more durability on surfaces and it has been approved by the Iranian Food and Drug Administration.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he emphasized that scientific and academic institutions should have more relations with industrial centers and noted that this knowledge-based firm, by producing various products such as quantum-based lubricants, is trying to cut the country's dependency to import such materials.

RHM/4979714



