Iran to establish product line of nano masks in other states

Esmaeil Ghaderi told Mehr News Agency in an interview that according to the requests made by some countries for the establishment of the production line of Iranian nano face masks, Iran is set to establish production lines of the product in Turkey, China, South Korea, and some littoral states of the Persian Gulf.

He described that thanks to the efforts of the Iranian knowledge-based companies, domestic need for nano face masks has been met and the companies are ready to export their products to other countries.

He also voiced Iran's readiness for exports of ventilators to other countries.

As reported, the daily production of face masks in the country has currently exceeded 6.5 million.

Following the outbreak of coronavirus in the country, the Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade took a giant stride in the field of provision of medical supplies needed to confront the novel coronavirus.

According to statistics, the production of various types of face masks in the country has currently registered a significant growth as compared to the early days of the spread of COVID-19 in the country in March 2020.

HJ/4978868