Iran successful in all fields despite 40 year of sanctions

Nasser Kanani Chafi, the head of Interest-Section of Islamic Republic of Iran in Cairo, wrote in an article on the occasion of the death anniversary Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, the fugitive Shah of Iran in Cairo, Egypt on August 26, 1980.

On this basis, he made some statements over the achievements of the Islamic Republic of Iran and added that “historically Iran is neither a weak and degenerate country nor an interventionist and colonialist country. The fact is that the Islamic Revolution happened four decades ago to preserve national independence and oppose the intervention and domination of foreign powers, including the United States.”

Kanani went on to explain that Iran is also an economically developing country that, despite 40 years of oppressive sanctions by the US, has succeeded in the fields of science, industry, military, medicine, agriculture, IT, nuclear, nanotechnology and other new technologies and in producing strategic agricultural products has reached self-sufficiency as well.

Having a large number of specialist physicians and modern medical centers, today Iran treats many patients of regional countries as well as exporting many pharmaceutical items and medical equipment to global markets, he wrote.

