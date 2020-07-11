Iranian company produces nano-rubbish bin

According to Iran Nanotechnology Innovation Council, the product meets Iran's INSO21145 standard.

It is manufactured by 'Food Grade' and 'BPA-free' materials and of Zinc oxide nanoparticles (ZnO).

The product comes with a perfect design and a low price, in comparison with its foreign rivals.

The term, Food Grade, refers to the materials used in equipment. To be defined as food grade, materials need to be non-toxic and safe for consumption.

A product that is BPA free is one that does not use the organic compound Bisphenol A in its construction. Many plastic products such as baby bottles, plastic plates and cutlery, storage containers, and drink bottles have been made using BPA.

