Trump supporters have threatened to kill journalists

Jim Acosta, a CNN reporter who has been fired several times by Donald Trump from his press conferences, says Trump supporters have threatened to kill several journalists.

According to Hill, Acosta said he and several other White House reporters have been threatened with assassination for covering news of Trump administration.

"I am not the only White House reporter who has been threatened with death," the reporter told CNN.

"This is a kind of pervasive hostility and anti-democratic hostility to the journalistic process that I hope we will never see similar examples," he said.

"It's very dangerous and detrimental to our democracy."

CNN sued Trump's administration when it had faced difficulty entering the White House for his senior correspondent, Jim Acosta. Under White House administrative law, journalists must obtain a special permit to cover their work.

