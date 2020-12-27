Trump resorts to senators to overturn US election result

On Monday, incumbent President Donald Trump took to Twitter to call on Republicans in the Senate to change the result of the Nov. 3 presidential election and prevent his defeat.

“Time for Republican Senators to step up and fight for the Presidency, like the Democrats would do if they had actually won. The proof is irrefutable! Massive late-night mail-in ballot drops in swing states, stuffing the ballot boxes (on video), double voters, dead voters, said Trump, adding, “Courts are bad, the FBI and “Justice” didn’t do their job, and the United States Election System looks like that of a third world country. Freedom of the press has been gone for a long time, it is Fake News, and now we have Big Tech (with Section 230) to deal with.”

“But when it is all over, and this period of time becomes just another ugly chapter in our Country’s history, WE WILL WIN!!!” he added.

He also said, “The lockdowns in Democrat-run states are absolutely ruining the lives of so many people - Far more than the damage that would be caused by the China Virus. Cases in California have risen despite the lockdown, yet Florida & others are open & doing well. Common sense please!”

RHM/PR