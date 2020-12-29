US Pres. claims 205,000-vote discrepancy in Pennsylvania

"Breaking News: In Pennsylvania there were 205,000 more votes than there were voters. This alone flips the state to President Trump." he tweeted.

As like similar other similar claims of Trump about voter fraud, Twitter flagged the tweet with a message that reads "Election officials have certified Joe Biden as the winner of the U.S. Presidential election."

The tweet was sent after a group of Pennsylvania state lawmakers, all Republicans, released an analysis that claims data from Election Day shows the "numbers don't add up." One finding the group highlighted was how there were 202,377 "more votes cast than voters voting" when comparing county data to Department of State data on Nov. 3.

The White House did not immediately return a request for comment on whether Trump was tweeting about the GOP analysis in Pennsylvania, according to the Washington Examiner.

