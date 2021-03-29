Ever Given ship refloated in the Suez Canal: report

The former head of the canal has told CNN that the Ever Given container ship has been successfully refloated after being stranded in the Suez Canal for almost a week, following an around-the-clock international effort to dislodge the massive vessel and reopen the global shipping lane.

Mohab Mamish, the former head of the Suez Canal and Egyptian Presidential seaport adviser, told CNN Arabic that the canal is expected to be ready for passage by today.

The Suez Canal Authority (SCA) has not yet officially confirmed that the ship has been dislodged.

