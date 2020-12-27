  1. Politics
Dec 27, 2020, 9:00 PM

Syrian army targets terrorist positions in South Idlib

TEHRAN, Dec. 27 (MNA) – Syrian sources reported heavy Syrian army fire on terrorist groups’ positions in southern Idlib and Turkish artillery attacks on town of Kafr Aleppo in western suburbs of Aleppo province.

According to the report, Syrian army fired heavily at terrorist group positions in Jabal al-Zawiya, firing 130 rockets and artillery shells at terrorist group positions in al-Fatireh, Sufuhan and al-Bara, south of Idlib.

The sources pointed out that a number of terrorists were killed in the attacks.

At the same time, a group called the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, affiliated to the opposition, revealed the artillery attacks by Turkish troops on Syrian army positions in the town of Kafr Aleppo in western suburbs of Aleppo province.

