Closing ceremony of "Cinema Verite" to be held today

According to the festival's organizers, the event will be held online at 17:30 Iranian local time via utilizing several national platforms including Tiva, Hashour Film News, Aparat as well as instagram.com/irandocfest.

The 14th Iran International Documentary Film Festival opened in Tehran on Dec 15.

The festival has several sections, including the National, International, and Martyr Avini Prize, Entrepreneurship Documentary Competition, Coronavirus Special Section, Side Sections, and commemorations.

In the meantime, several expert workshops and master talks, as well as masterclasses, were also held on the sideline of the international event.

MNA/PR