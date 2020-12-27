Meet 10-year-old Movahed who sets Carlsen as role model

Iran finished the online 2020 World Cadet Championship third last week mainly thanks to a gold medal won by Sina Movahed and a silver gained by Amir Reza Pour-Agha Bala.

Movahed’s gold medal in the world event came as he had snatched a gold medal in the Asian cadet championship one week earlier. The 10-year-old talent managed to receive his first Asian and world gold medals in less than 10 days.

In an interview with Mehr News Agency, Movahed notes that his interest in chess emerged when he was seven as he played a game with his uncle for fun. But now, the ‘game for fun’ has turned into a career with high aims for the player.

“I want to follow up the chess and become senior world champion,” he says with determination.

Asked about his role model, Movahed says “I like Magnus Carlsen. I want to be like him and achieve great success at that level.”

Talking about his aspirations, he also points to the need to have a ‘detailed plan’ for working towards his goals.

Meanwhile, FIDE is reportedly awarding world cadet winners with an approximately 5-10 hour training with one of the world chess grandmasters. Asked about who will he chose to train with, Movahed answers ‘Carlsen’ without so much hesitation.

