UK reacts to terror of Iranian Nuclear scientist

Britain’s representative to the United Nations said that the circumstances surrounding the assassination of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh are still unclear.

She made the remarks in a UNSC virtual meeting on Iran's nuclear program on Tuesday.

The representative further condemned any kind of terror and said assassination of Iranian nuclear scientist is not an exception. She also voiced concern over the escalation of tensions in the region.

She also expressed hope that the US return to the JCPOA in the upcoming year.

Representatives of China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom, and Iran, as well as the European Union, convened for an informal video conference meeting to discuss the implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Iran's nuclear program.

FA