  1. Politics
Dec 22, 2020, 10:45 PM

UK reacts to terror of Iranian Nuclear scientist

UK reacts to terror of Iranian Nuclear scientist

TEHRAN, Dec. 23 (MNA) – Britain’s representative to the United Nations reacted to the terror of Iranian Nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh on Tuesday.

Britain’s representative to the United Nations said that the circumstances surrounding the assassination of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh are still unclear.

She made the remarks in a UNSC virtual meeting on Iran's nuclear program on Tuesday.

The representative further condemned any kind of terror and said assassination of Iranian nuclear scientist is not an exception. She also voiced concern over the escalation of tensions in the region.

She also expressed hope that the US return to the JCPOA in the upcoming year.

Representatives of China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom, and Iran, as well as the European Union, convened for an informal video conference meeting to discuss the implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Iran's nuclear program.

FA

News Code 167534

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 5 + 6 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News